Hydro approves largest pumped hydro project in more than 20 years in Norway

From ESS News

Norsk Hydro has approved the construction of the Illvatn pumped-storage project in Luster, western Norway, the company’s largest hydropower development in more than 20 years, which will add 107 GWh of annual storage.

The system will add around 107 GWh of annual energy production and increase flexibility at Hydro’s Fortun power operations. No figures around power output in kW or MW were provided by Hydro.

The project involves constructing an 8 km tunnel to connect a lower reservoir called Fivlemyrane at 1,018 meters above sea level with the Illvatn reservoir at 1,382 meters, and the new pumped storage power plant will be built in Sogn. The permitted water level minimums at Illvatn will be lowered to boost available reservoir capacity, and the whole thing is expected to enter service in 2030.

