Hydro approves largest pumped hydro project in more than 20 years in Norway

From ESS News
Norsk Hydro has approved the construction of the Illvatn pumped-storage project in Luster, western Norway, the company’s largest hydropower development in more than 20 years, which will add 107 GWh of annual storage.
The system will add around 107 GWh of annual energy production and increase flexibility at Hydro’s Fortun power operations. No figures around power output in kW or MW were provided by Hydro.
The project involves constructing an 8 km tunnel to connect a lower reservoir called Fivlemyrane at 1,018 meters above sea level with the Illvatn reservoir at 1,382 meters, and the new pumped storage power plant will be built in Sogn. The permitted water level minimums at Illvatn will be lowered to boost available reservoir capacity, and the whole thing is expected to enter service in 2030.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.