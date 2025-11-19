US utility-scale solar delays ease as market stabilizes

From pv magazine USA
The US solar sector is showing signs of stabilizing its project pipeline, with the share of delayed utility-scale projects falling in the third quarter of 2025. Data compiled by the EIA from its Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory reports indicates that projects representing roughly 20% of planned capacity reported a schedule delay in the third quarter of 2025. The level improved from the 25% of planned capacity that reported delays during the same period in 2024.
Solar power has continued as the nation’s fastest-growing source of new generating capacity. The decline in delays suggests that developers are becoming more adept at navigating permitting, supply chains, and financing, or are prioritizing projects most likely to reach milestones needed to secure tax credits.
Despite the comparatively high number of delays reported in 2024, that year was a landmark for capacity additions, with developers bringing 31 GW of utility-scale solar online, representing a 34% increase to cumulative installed capacity in the United States.
EIA figures confirm that reports of delays are significantly more common than cancellations, with less than 1% of planned solar capacity typically cancelled in a given month. Much of the delayed capacity occurs at projects in late construction or testing phases, often resulting in postponements of one or two months, said the EIA.
Developers initially planned to bring more than 36 GW online in 2024, yet ultimately installed 31 GW. The 5 GW gap highlights the challenge of accurately predicting operational timelines for complex infrastructure projects a year in advance.
Developers plan to bring 32 GW of solar capacity online in the coming 12 months, from October 2025 through September 2026. About five gigawatts of that total has already seen its expected online date pushed back.
