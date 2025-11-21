Australia’s Raystech to supply 1 GWh of Sungrow battery storage in 2026

From pv magazine Australia

Chinese solar inverter supplier Sungrow, which has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide, signed agreements with Australian renewable energy distributors Raystech Group, Supply Partners and Tradezone during a formal signing ceremony at the 2025 All-Energy Australia exhibition in October.

A new distribution agreement was signed with Brisbane-headquartered wholesaler Raystech Group that will see Raystech deliver 800 MW of Sungrow solar inverters, including 450 MW for residential, 150 MW for commercial and industrial, and 200 MW for utility-scale applications.

In addition, Raystech will supply 1 GWh of Sungrow battery energy storage systems in 2026, including 600 MWh for residential, 150 MWh for commercial and industrial, and 250 MWh for utility-scale projects.

At All Energy 2025, Raystech also signed a three-year 2 GW module distribution agreement with Longi, renewed 150 MW contracts with Hytech Solar, Solar Agent and Arise Solar, which are Longi channel partners, a formal agreement with Rise Energy to expand Raystech’s presence in New Zealand, and with CCE Oasis an agreement to form a strategic collaboration to jointly develop large-scale clean energy projects.

Sungrow and Queensland-based solar and storage solution distributor Supply Partners renewed their strategic distribution agreement for 2026, covering 300 MW of PV inverters and 300 MWh of residential battery energy storage systems.

Supply Partners will also continue to lead direct distribution across residential, commercial and battery segments, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering reliable and future-ready clean energy solutions for Australia’s evolving market.

Sungrow and Queensland-based online electrical wholesaler Tradezone formalized a strategic partnership to deliver clean energy solutions nationwide.