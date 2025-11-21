Rewriting the leadership narrative: Women redefining power in the energy transition

For centuries, leadership has been framed through a narrow, masculine-coded lens: rational over emotional, authoritative over collaborative, detached over empathetic. These binaries are deeply rooted in Western philosophy. Aristotle, for example, positioned women as “more emotional,” less capable of rational decision-making, and therefore unfit for public leadership. While outdated, these ideas continue to linger in workplace expectations today, shaping stereotypes around how women “should” behave and what leadership “should” look like.

In a rapidly transforming energy sector, one that demands innovation, collaboration, resilience, and adaptability, these inherited narratives no longer serve us. Rewriting the leadership narrative is not only necessary; it is urgent. At the Women in Solar+ Europe – WiSEu Network workshop in Madrid during Genera’s trade show, women from across the solar and storage sectors came together to reflect on stereotypes, leadership experiences, and the personal and collective work needed to shift culture.

The group explored how inherited assumptions shape women’s self-perception. “The most impactful stereotypes are the ones we carry inside ourselves,” Sarah Albert, Director of Sustainability at NextPower, explained, pointing to the internal work required to redefine how leadership is understood: “Mindset determines how we act, how we show up, how we lead,” and unlearning these old narratives must begin from within.

This theme was echoed in discussions about stereotypical labels. Zoraida Bejarano, Head of Talent at NextEnergy Group, highlighted how the word “emotional” sparked lively debate, noting that “some members thought it was negative, but others said it is actually a good thing to be emotional and empathetic.” She added that stereotypes like perfectionism, often misinterpreted as micromanagement, “could instead be approached as a strategic point of view,” reframing diligence and high standards as professional strengths.

Recognizing this capacity to reframe traits was central to the reflections shared by Carolina Nester, Head of Operations, Iberia at Sonnedix. For her group, qualities often attributed to women, including empathy, inclusiveness, and emotional intelligence, should be embraced. “These are not negative words,” she said. “These are quite positive, and this is making our leadership different and needed.” Her insight captured the transformative power of owning characteristics traditionally undervalued in leadership conversations.

Another important element of the dialogue was self-belief. Lucía Dólera explained how many women “work for being better every day” and often put in “a lot of effort… to get things done,” yet still struggle with imposter syndrome after achievements. She described how women sometimes ask others whether they are ready for a role, even when they know they are prepared and acknowledged how the younger generations are not facing these internal barriers: “Being our own best friend, recognising our potential and accepting that learning comes through failures, was a powerful message.”

The group also reflected on how to respond when faced with dismissive or gendered comments. Carmen Guadalupe Martin shared that women are often labelled as “unstable” or “too emotional”, but tend to freeze and remain silent. Her group agreed this silence must be broken. “We need to act in that situation,” she said, and remind others that “what you are saying is not fair.” Speaking up, she noted, is a crucial part of rewriting the leadership narrative in real time.

These conversations naturally transitioned into a discussion about how such reflections contribute to the broader leadership discourse. Sarah Albert stressed that inclusive leadership begins with inner work: “Only if we have the self-awareness about our own position can we enrich our leadership to become really inclusive.” She reminded the group that inclusion starts with “self-love, self-respect, and self-care,” all of which strengthen a leader’s ability to empower others.

Zoraida Bejarano further underscored the importance of seeing leadership as a human, not gendered, quality. “We explored that it’s not about women or men,” she shared. “It’s more about the person.” She described how participants had experienced excellent male leaders and challenging female leaders, reinforcing that stereotypes obscure individual reality. Her group also spoke about the importance of vulnerability, and she recalled a moment when men joined the conversation and encouraged women “to invite them into being a bit more human, a bit more emotional,” illustrating the reciprocal nature of inclusive leadership.

Carolina Nester reflected on how these insights help clarify leaders’ roles in shaping culture. “These concepts are important to make our mind and to understand what we can do together,” she said, highlighting the need to model the behaviours we want to see and to help teams “believe what they can do themselves.” For her, leadership is as much about guiding others as it is about understanding one’s own influence.

Lucía Dólera contributed a complementary perspective on leadership evolution. She noted that leadership used to be imagined “like a man position,” but now it is clearly rooted in human qualities. A good leader, she explained, “has to go for soft skills… and turn them to hard skills,” meaning they must identify strengths within the team and help people grow. She added that the combination of male and female qualities, “if we are more sensitive and they are more analytic”, creates the balance needed to achieve goals.

To conclude, Carmen reflected on the sense of empowerment felt in the room. “We have learned and grown,” she said, describing the workshop as “a step further in our professional development.” Her words captured the spirit of the day: growing through shared experiences, challenging outdated narratives, and collectively shaping a new understanding of leadership, one that values emotional intelligence, authenticity, empathy, and courage.

The event also offered a moment to recognise Emiliano Bellini and pv magazine for their pivotal role in reshaping the conversation on leadership. By consistently elevating diverse voices and highlighting the experiences shaping today’s workplaces, they provide a crucial platform for industry-wide learning on equity, diversity, and inclusion. This collaboration not only supports women but also invites men to participate actively in these conversations, thus recognizing that inclusive leadership is a growth opportunity for everyone. When men engage, listen, and contribute, the entire sector benefits, fostering a culture where new perspectives emerge and all professionals can develop stronger, more human-centered ways of leading.

Through these conversations, the WiSEu workshop during Genera in Madrid demonstrated that rewriting the leadership narrative is not abstract work; it happens in every mindset shifted, every stereotype reframed, and every moment a woman chooses to speak up and lead on her own terms. And as men increasingly join these dialogues, listening, learning, and challenging outdated assumptions alongside women, the transformation becomes deeper and more sustainable, ensuring that leadership evolves as a shared endeavour rather than a solitary fight.

Interested in joining women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.