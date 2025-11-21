US startup Unigrid adopts contract manufacturing model for batteries

Unigrid is pursuing a contract manufacturing strategy for its sodium-ion batteries, drawing on semiconductor foundry practices to shorten development timelines while shifting most production to underutilized Asian factories.

The battery industry has long chased the gigafactory model. Yet, many of the most successful technological innovations and industries have hit their stride by using a decidedly different one: outsource production to proven manufacturers.

The semiconductor industry in particular has embraced the foundry model, which has companies specialize in either design (also known as a “fabless” approach) or manufacturing and outsource the other element. It enables companies and manufacturers to develop more specialized expertise and reduce overall costs.

For Unigrid’s CEO, Darren Tan, following in their footsteps was the only logical path to getting the company’s sodium-ion batteries off the ground and scaling rapidly.

