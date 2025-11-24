French steel manufacturer unveils reusable mounting structure for large-scale solar

From pv magazine France

Manorga Solar has developed a new steel structure designed for ground-mounted solar power plants.

The Solterra system is specifically designed for projects requiring reversible installation. It is based on a fully demountable structure composed of modular elements that can be assembled, removed and then reinstalled at another site without major construction work.

Manufactured using a specific steel from Manorga, whose core business is steelmaking, the structure reportedly offers enhanced durability, particularly in terms of its mechanical strength and resistance to outdoor environments. This also facilitates the practical implementation of multiple assembly and disassembly phases without significant damage to the components, according to the manufacturer.

The modularity of the Solterra system allows the installation to be adapted to the site constraints of different locations and to accommodate several successive deployment cycles. The design relies on standardized and prefabricated components to minimize on-site intervention time.

The system accommodates various anchoring methods, including piles, concrete foundations and ballast solutions, allowing the same structure to be reused on diverse soil conditions.

According to Manorga, this approach is particularly suited to projects located on land whose use may change, such as plots awaiting development, areas temporarily available or spaces left without a permanent purpose. The ability to remove the structure without intrusive intervention allows the land to be returned to its intended use, while temporarily utilizing available space or unstable land, according to the company.