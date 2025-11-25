Hungary opens $151 million grant scheme for business energy storage

Hungary’s National Energy Agency has launched a HUF 50 billion ($151.34 million) grant program for businesses to install energy storage systems, including options paired with onsite renewable generation.

Image: Eaton

Share

From ESS News

Hungary has launched a new grant program to support businesses in installing energy storage facilities, with or without onsite renewable energy.

The National Energy Agency published the call for proposals on Nov. 21 under the Modernization Fund Jedlik Ányos Energy Program, titled “Supporting Renewable Energy Production and Energy Storage for Businesses.”

Any company operating in Hungary is eligible to apply.

To continue, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Massive 20 GWh sodium-ion battery manufacturing plant announced in China
24 November 2025 After last year’s slowdown, investment in China’s sodium-ion battery sector is rebounding in 2025, and one of the biggest projects yet has now entered...