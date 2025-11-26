India posts record 4.9 GW of rooftop solar additions in first nine months of 2025

From pv magazine India

India added a record 4.9 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the first nine months of calendar year 2025, around 157% up year over year from 1.9 GW installed in the same period of 2024. With this, the nation reached 18.6 GW of cumulative rooftop solar capacity as of Sept. 30, 2025, according to Mercom India’s Q3 2025 India Rooftop Solar Market Report.

India installed 2.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the third quarter of 2025, marking the highest quarterly additions to date. This represents more than 165% year-over-year growth from 791.1 MW in the third quarter of 2024.

The PM Surya Ghar initiative remained the dominant contributor in the third quarter, making up 73% of rooftop solar installations. The industrial segment accounted for nearly 20% of the quarter’s installations. The commercial and government segments accounted for nearly 6% and more than 1% of quarterly additions, respectively.

Rooftop solar capacity additions under the capital expenditure model accounted for 84% of the third-quarter installations.

“Like utility scale, rooftop installations in the first nine months of the year have already surpassed all of last year’s additions,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “Residential installations, which made up only a third of rooftop solar three years ago, now account for 75% of the market. We expect this trend to continue until the PM Surya Ghar target is reached. The awareness created by the program is also likely to influence smaller C&I customers and encourage them to go solar. To keep this momentum on track, quality control in residential systems and persistent cost and supply challenges will need ongoing attention from the policymakers.”

Uttar Pradesh led the nation’s rooftop solar additions, accounting for 16% of installations in the quarter. Maharashtra and Gujarat ranked second and third, respectively, accounting for more than 15% and 14% of quarterly capacity additions.

Assam posted the highest compounded quarterly growth rate of more than 35% between the third quarters of 2024 and 2025.