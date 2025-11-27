China advances 4.2 GWh compressed air storage project

From ESS News

China is moving ahead with one of its biggest compressed air energy storage (CAES) projects after officials in Shanzhou district of Sanmenxia, Henan province, cleared a proposal for a 700 MW/4,200 MWh long-duration storage plant from ZCGN, the country’s leading CAES developer.

The six-hour-duration system marks a major step in Henan’s drive to create a modern grid capable of integrating growing amounts of intermittent renewable generation.

With its filing approved by the local Development and Reform Commission on Nov. 24, the project is expected to commence construction in 2026, subject to environmental, land-use, and planning clearances.

