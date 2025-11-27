China advances 4.2 GWh compressed air storage project

Zhongchu Guoneng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (ZCGN) says officials in Sanmenxia, Henan province, have cleared a 700 MW/4,200 MWh compressed air energy storage proposal that is designed to support long-duration grid flexibility as renewable generation increases.

Image: ZCGN

Share

From ESS News

China is moving ahead with one of its biggest compressed air energy storage (CAES) projects after officials in Shanzhou district of Sanmenxia, Henan province, cleared a proposal for a 700 MW/4,200 MWh long-duration storage plant from ZCGN, the country’s leading CAES developer.

The six-hour-duration system marks a major step in Henan’s drive to create a modern grid capable of integrating growing amounts of intermittent renewable generation.

With its filing approved by the local Development and Reform Commission on Nov. 24, the project is expected to commence construction in 2026, subject to environmental, land-use, and planning clearances.

To continue, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi achieves 33.35% efficiency for flexible perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
26 November 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said the tandem device was developed through a dual-buffer layer strategy that improves interfacial adhesion while preserving...