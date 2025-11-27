Sungrow unveils new modular C&I battery with long-duration storage capability

From ESS News

Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Sungrow has introduced its latest commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage solution, the PowerKeeper series, offering a one-stop DC-coupled system with a modular design. Based on Sungrow’s ‘Ace 007, Ace Profit’ concept, PowerKeeper is designed to deliver zero waste, zero outages, and a seamless operational experience across seven key benefits.

The system’s 12.5 kWh pack-based design supports flexible configurations up to 250 kWh per system. A single hybrid inverter covers 50–1,000 kWh capacity for 2–8 hours, with multiple inverters allowing unlimited expansion. An optional long-duration combiner box accommodates 2–4 clusters, expandable to 1,000 kWh and 8 hours of storage.

