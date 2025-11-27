Sungrow unveils new modular C&I battery with long-duration storage capability

The new 12.5 kWh pack-based design supports flexible configuration up to 250 kWh per system. An optional long-duration combiner box supports 2–4 clusters, expandable to 1,000 kWh and 8 hours of storage.

Image: Sungrow

Share

From ESS News

Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Sungrow has introduced its latest commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage solution, the PowerKeeper series, offering a one-stop DC-coupled system with a modular design. Based on Sungrow’s ‘Ace 007, Ace Profit’ concept, PowerKeeper is designed to deliver zero waste, zero outages, and a seamless operational experience across seven key benefits.

The system’s 12.5 kWh pack-based design supports flexible configurations up to 250 kWh per system. A single hybrid inverter covers 50–1,000 kWh capacity for 2–8 hours, with multiple inverters allowing unlimited expansion. An optional long-duration combiner box accommodates 2–4 clusters, expandable to 1,000 kWh and 8 hours of storage.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi achieves 33.35% efficiency for flexible perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
26 November 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said the tandem device was developed through a dual-buffer layer strategy that improves interfacial adhesion while preserving...