Spain awards 133 energy-storage projects totaling 2.4 GW and 10 GWh

Spain’s Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy confirmed €827 million ($961.4 million) in European Regional Development Fund co-financing for 133 energy-storage projects with a combined capacity of about 2.4 GW and 10 GWh.

Image: Iberdrola

From ESS News

The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) has published the Final Proposed Resolution for the first call for aid regarding innovative energy storage projects. Co-financed by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) funds (2021–2027) and originally convened in May, the tender process saw its provisional results released in late October.

The final results and resolution confirm financing for 133 storage projects with an aggregate power capacity of nearly 2,400 MW and a cumulative energy capacity of approximately 10,000 MWh.

