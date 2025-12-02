New ultra-reflective color steel promises big efficiency gains for bifacial rooftop PV

Dongkuk CM, a unit of South Korean steel manufacturer Dongkuk Steel, has launched new color steel sheets for applications in roofs hosting bifacial PV systems.

Color steel sheets, which are also known as pre-painted or color-coated steel, are durable, visually versatile construction materials widely used in roofing, wall cladding, and various architectural applications. They offer the structural strength of steel while providing added protection and aesthetic appeal through specialized organic coatings.

The manufacturer said the new roofing material is based on its Soft-GLX proprietary ternary corrosion-resistant plating technology and is the world's first color steel sheet designed with ultra-high-reflectivity for increasing solar power generation in bifacial rooftop PV systems.

The new product is claimed to have higher corrosion resistance than standard galvalume steel sheets, thanks to precise adjustments to the zinc-aluminum-magnesium ratio and its workability, which purportedly prevents material damage during bending. “Dongkuk CM's SLX technology has been internationally patented in Korea, Japan, and major exporting countries,” the company said. “The paint layer maintains its quality for 20 years, and the plating layer for 30 years.”

According to the manufacturer, the Dongkuk CM Solar Cell Color Steel Sheet offers a total solar reflectance (TSR) of only 80-85, which compares to 50–60 in “conventional” roofing materials. “When applied, it enhances the power-generation efficiency of bifacial solar modules by approximately 30%,” it stated.

The company also explained that the new product's corrosion resistance is enhanced by a two-layer structure design that separates the front of the steel sheet, which receives sunlight, from the back, where the glass wool is applied.

“This next-generation premium material boasts overwhelming reflectivity and corrosion resistance even in extreme environments, and can even achieve energy-saving effects such as cool roofing, where roof temperatures are lowered as the reflectivity (TSR) increases,” said Choi Woo-chan, head of Dongkuk CM’s Technology Research Center, without providing more technical details.