World’s first high-power aluminum-ion battery system for energy storage

For the first time, a complete aluminum-graphite-dual-ion battery system has been built and tested, showing that lithium-free, high-power batteries can deliver stability, fast response, and recyclability for next-generation grid applications.

Aluminum-graphite-dual-ion battery system consisting of pouch cells, battery module, battery management system and quantum sensor

Image: Andreas Scheunert / Fraunhofer IISB

In a milestone for lithium-free battery technology, the collaborative R&D project INNOBATT, led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology (IISB), has completed a battery system demonstrator based on aluminum-graphite-dual-ion batteries (AGDIB). The demonstrator confirms the stability of this new cell chemistry not only in laboratory conditions but also under realistic operational scenarios.

The rechargeable aluminum-ion battery is a cost-effective, non-flammable energy storage technology that uses easily obtainable active materials – aluminum and graphite. With natural graphite as the cathode material, AGDIB cells can achieve energy densities of 160 Wh/kg and power densities exceeding 9 kW/kg. As a high-power storage device, the aluminium ion batteries can be charged and discharged rapidly at high C-rates, enabling fast-response applications.

