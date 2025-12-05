World’s first high-power aluminum-ion battery system for energy storage

From ESS News

In a milestone for lithium-free battery technology, the collaborative R&D project INNOBATT, led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology (IISB), has completed a battery system demonstrator based on aluminum-graphite-dual-ion batteries (AGDIB). The demonstrator confirms the stability of this new cell chemistry not only in laboratory conditions but also under realistic operational scenarios.

The rechargeable aluminum-ion battery is a cost-effective, non-flammable energy storage technology that uses easily obtainable active materials – aluminum and graphite. With natural graphite as the cathode material, AGDIB cells can achieve energy densities of 160 Wh/kg and power densities exceeding 9 kW/kg. As a high-power storage device, the aluminium ion batteries can be charged and discharged rapidly at high C-rates, enabling fast-response applications.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.