Belize opens solar consultancy tender

Belize‘s Ministry of Finance is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of a solar-plus-battery storage project.
According to available tender details, the government of Belize plans to establish a 40 MW solar plant alongside a 20 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage system.
The chosen consultant will be responsible for undertaking a feasibility study, developing a concept design and supervising the installation of the solar-plus-storage system. They will also prepare tender documents for procuring an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.
The consultancy work will be funded by financing received from the Saudi Fund for Development, which will also fund construction of the power plant.
The deadline to submit expressions of interest, which should be delivered electronically, is Jan. 5, 2026.
Belize’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 7 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported since 2019, according to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.