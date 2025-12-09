Belize opens solar consultancy tender

Belize‘s Ministry of Finance is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of a solar-plus-battery storage project.

According to available tender details, the government of Belize plans to establish a 40 MW solar plant alongside a 20 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage system.

The chosen consultant will be responsible for undertaking a feasibility study, developing a concept design and supervising the installation of the solar-plus-storage system. They will also prepare tender documents for procuring an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

The consultancy work will be funded by financing received from the Saudi Fund for Development, which will also fund construction of the power plant.

The deadline to submit expressions of interest, which should be delivered electronically, is Jan. 5, 2026.

Belize’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 7 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported since 2019, according to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).