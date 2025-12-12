Canada opens review into anti-dumping duties on Chinese PV modules, laminates

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has initiated an interim review of its order concerning the dumping and subsidizing of solar modules and laminates originating in or exported from China.

The review concerns order RR-2020-001, issued on Mar. 25, 2021, which encompasses Chinese solar modules and laminates composed of crystalline silicon cells and thin-film photovoltaic products made of amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride or copper indium gallium selenide.

Modules, laminates or thin-film products with a useful power output not exceeding 100 W, and modules, laminates or thin-film products integrated into electrical appliances whose function is other than the production of electricity, are excluded from the original order.

The tribunal has posted a statement explaining that the purpose of the review is to determine whether the order should be continued, with or without amendment.

A notice of commencement explains that on Aug. 25, 2025, Kings Solar Solutions submitted a request for an interim review of the order to exclude flexible solar panels that will affix to curved surfaces.

On Oct. 15, 2025, two companies, Heliene Inc. and Silfab Solar Inc., said they would agree to an exclusion with respect to low-wattage modules, such as modules with a power output not exceeding 200 W.

The tribunal says that, following examination of the request and submissions, an interim review limited to the exclusion request by Kings Solar Solutions Inc. is warranted.

Persons or governments wishing to participate in the interim review as a part are requested to file a notice of participation by Dec. 23, 2025. The tribunal’s statement adds that a decision will be made “in due course.”