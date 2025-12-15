India’s Waaree Energies lifts global solar module capacity to 22.3 GW

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has reached aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity of about 22.3 GW worldwide, including 19.7 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the United States, following completion of a 1.5 GW expansion at its Samakhiali facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Solar cell manufacturing capacity stands at 5.4 GW, positioning the company among India’s largest cell producers.

The latest expansion builds on the commissioning of two high-efficiency module lines, each rated at 750 MW, at the same Samakhiali site. Total annual manufacturing capacity at the facility has now reached 3 GW. The plant is equipped with advanced automation, quality control processes, and integrated testing systems aimed at serving both domestic and export markets.

Sunil Rathi, executive director of Waaree Energies, said, “The expansion of our Samakhiali facility to 3 GW marks another milestone in Waaree’s purposeful capacity build-out. This positions us to serve strategic markets more effectively while advancing our vision of delivering reliable, locally manufactured solar technologies at scale.”

Waaree Energies’ portfolio extends beyond solar modules and cells to include inverters, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen solutions, and engineering, procurement, and construction services.