India’s Waaree Energies lifts global solar module capacity to 22.3 GW

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies has reached aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity of about 22.3 GW worldwide, including 19.7 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the United States, following completion of a 1.5 GW expansion at its Samakhiali facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Solar cell manufacturing capacity stands at 5.4 GW, positioning the company among India’s largest cell producers.
The latest expansion builds on the commissioning of two high-efficiency module lines, each rated at 750 MW, at the same Samakhiali site. Total annual manufacturing capacity at the facility has now reached 3 GW. The plant is equipped with advanced automation, quality control processes, and integrated testing systems aimed at serving both domestic and export markets.
Sunil Rathi, executive director of Waaree Energies, said, “The expansion of our Samakhiali facility to 3 GW marks another milestone in Waaree’s purposeful capacity build-out. This positions us to serve strategic markets more effectively while advancing our vision of delivering reliable, locally manufactured solar technologies at scale.”
Waaree Energies’ portfolio extends beyond solar modules and cells to include inverters, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen solutions, and engineering, procurement, and construction services.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.