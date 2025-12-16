Ecoprogetti ramps up solar module production line in Oman

Italian solar production equipment provider Ecoprogretti has installed a fully automatic solar module production line in Oman.

The facility is located in Salalah, the capital city of Oman’s southern Dhofar province, and has a nameplate capacity of 400 MW. It has been delivered to local customer American Advanced Clean Energy (AACE) and was designed and built entirely in Italy.

The production line integrates the most advanced technologies for assembling tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) modules, according to a statement from Ecoprogretti, and features full automation covering every stage of the module-making process.

AACE is a U.S.-headquartered module manufacturer with production facilities in Oman. The country’s free trade agreement with the U.S. provides the company with preferential access for exporting its Omani-made modules to the U.S. market.

The Salalah production line follows Ecoprogretti’s installation of a similar line in Sohar, northern Oman. The Italian company says that with both plants now operating fully, it holds the majority of the Omani market share in solar module manufacturing.

Ecoprogretti also claims it has the largest number of PV module manufacturing lines throughout the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area, with other production facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain equating to a more than 50% GCC market share.

In May this year, Ecoprogetti released a fully automated solar panel recycling line.