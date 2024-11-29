Ecoprogetti completes 50 MW solar panel production line in Oman

Oman has launched its first solar panel production line. A project spokesperson told pv magazine that the facility will serve the domestic market and countries throughout Africa. It is currently supplying panels for a 200 MW project.

Image: Ecoprogetti

Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti recently completed its first solar panel production line in Oman.

The Sheida Solar facility, operated by Oman-based Sheida Industries, is located in Sohar, a port city on Oman’s northern coast. The 50 MW facility produces 450 W, 550 W, and 590 W panels featuring tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

The €3 million ($3.2 million) facility is focused on the small- to medium-scale PV solar market and will supply to the domestic market and countries throughout Africa, a project spokesperson told pv magazine.

The spokesperson added that the production line is already supplying panels to a 200 MW domestic project, with plans to expand production with another 500 MW turnkey line by the second quarter of 2025.

Earlier this month, Ecoprogetti said it had delivered a glass-glass solar panel production line to India’s SAEL.

In August, China’s Q-Sun Solar revealed plans for a 10 GW solar module factory in Oman. Work on a polysilicon manufacturing facility in the country is also now underway.

