Engie to power Australian cricket matches with GreenPower

From pv magazine Australia

France's Engie will power all four Big Bash League (BBL15) cricket matches at Engie Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park with GreenPower, starting Dec. 20.

As an approved GreenPower Provider (GPP), Engie is purchasing accredited GreenPower at the request of the Sydney Thunder, to match verified electricity consumption data from Engie Stadium.

“As the new Big Bash League season continues to thrill, we’re really excited that thanks to the Sydney Thunder we will be powering all four BBL15 matches at Engie Stadium with government accredited GreenPower,” said Engie B2B Sales Head Nathan Epp. “This means that all the electricity used at Engie Stadium on the day of the games – from floodlights to pie warmers and scoreboards – will be matched with accredited renewable energy that is fed into the grid. As fans celebrate every boundary, wicket and big score, they can be confident all the power used will also support of Australia’s clean energy sector.”

GreenPower Accredited is a government initiative that audits energy providers to make sure the right amount of renewable electricity from solar, wind, hydro or biomass, is fed into the grid on the customer’s behalf.

The New South Wales (NSW) Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water acts as the GreenPower program manager on behalf of the National GreenPower Steering Group.

Between 2005 and 2020, the program sold 19,062,000 MWh of energy from audited providers, and it currently has 260,000 customers across Australia.