Massachusetts awards 1.3 GW in first large-scale energy storage tender

The US state of Massachusetts has selected four battery projects totaling 1.3 GW under its first major procurement round to meet a statutory target of 5 GW of energy storage by 2030.

Image: Lightshift Energy

Share

From ESS News

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has announced the winners of its first storage procurement, also called a Section 83E energy storage solicitation. The state selected four large-scale projects totaling 1,268 MW, as it aims to reach a legislative demanded 5,000 MW of operational storage capacity by July, 2030.

The winning projects include Jupiter Power’s Trimount ESS, set to be situated at a former 100-year-old Exxon oil terminal in Everett. The fossil fuel legacy infrastructure will become a wider hub for clean energy, and in doing so, the project is expected to defer some $2.2 billion in regional transmission upgrades.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trina Solar posts new milestones for tandem efficiency, module power
24 December 2025 Trina Solar says new certified results in perovskite-crystalline silicon tandem cells and modules demonstrate progress toward industrial-scale next-ge...