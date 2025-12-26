Massachusetts awards 1.3 GW in first large-scale energy storage tender

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has announced the winners of its first storage procurement, also called a Section 83E energy storage solicitation. The state selected four large-scale projects totaling 1,268 MW, as it aims to reach a legislative demanded 5,000 MW of operational storage capacity by July, 2030.

The winning projects include Jupiter Power’s Trimount ESS, set to be situated at a former 100-year-old Exxon oil terminal in Everett. The fossil fuel legacy infrastructure will become a wider hub for clean energy, and in doing so, the project is expected to defer some $2.2 billion in regional transmission upgrades.