Tata Power Renewable completes 1 GW DCR-compliant PV project for SJVN

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned SJVN’s 1 GW DCR-compliant solar power project in Rajasthan. This milestone represents the largest solar project commissioned by TPREL to date and one of the most expansive renewable energy developments in India.

All 2.4 million modules used in the project have been manufactured at TP Solar’s solar cell and modules manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli.

Spanning the Bandarwala and Karnisar Bhatiyan sites in Bikaner, the project is designed to deliver clean, reliable power across multiple states. The project’s capacity is allocated to serve key state utilities, including 500 MW for Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd. (RUVITL), 300 MW for Jammu & Kashmir Power Ltd. (JKPL), and 200 MW for Uttarakhand Power Corp. Ltd. (UPCL).

In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of CO₂, making a significant contribution to national decarbonisation goals.

“The project stands out for its robust engineering and innovative execution, having been delivered in one of India’s most challenging environments, with temperatures soaring to 50°C in peak summers and dropping to as low as 3 C in winters, compounded by difficult terrain and restricted vehicle movement,” stated TPREL. “Despite these constraints, TPREL ensured timely and safe completion through the deployment of advanced DCR-compliant cells and mono bifacial DCR modules, precision ramming techniques, and high-performance inverters engineered to operate efficiently under extreme heat.”

With this commissioning, TPREL’s total renewable utility-scale capacity has reached 11.6 GW, including 4.9 GW executed as third party EPC. Currently, 5.8 GW of Tata Power’s own capacity is operational, comprising 4.7 GW solar and 1.1 GW wind. An additional 5.8 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 3 GW solar and 2.8 GW wind projects, expected to be commissioned over the next three to 24 months in phases.