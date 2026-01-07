China connects world’s largest vanadium flow battery project

From ESS News
The world’s first gigawatt-hour scale vanadium flow battery energy storage project has entered operation in China, with total installed capacity of 200 MW/ 1,000 MWh.
Located in the county of Jimusar, Xinjiang, the solar and storage project represents a total investment of CNY 3.8 billion ($520 million) and spans a 1,870 hectare site. It was developed by Huaneng Xinjiang Jimusar Power Co., with engineering and system integration handled by PowerChina Northwest Engineering Corp. Construction on the project was completed in mid-2025
Energy storage for the five-hour battery project was supplied by Rongke Power, a vanadium flow specialist headquartered in Dalian, China. The energy storage system is co-located with a 1 GW solar plant and been designed for intensive daily cycling, according to Rongke. The battery maker added that integrating the vanadium flow battery with the PV project should result in the utilization of 230 GWh more renewable energy each year.
