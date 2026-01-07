New European solid-state battery business targets commercial production

Axen, Syensqo and IFPEN establish new company to produce high performance sulfide solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries in Europe. New company Argylium will develop its electrolyte portfolio at facilities in France.

Image: Alexander Kagan, Unsplash

From ESS News

Axens Group, Syensqo and public research body IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) have joined forces to launch a new company dedicated to developing electrolytes for solid-state batteries in Europe.

Argylium has been established for the development, scaling and commercial demonstration of solid-state battery materials, and the company is expected to focus on industrializing next-generation sulfide solid electrolyte materials to supply all-solid state batteries (ASSB).

The joint venture will build on science company Syensqo’s experience operating a solid-state battery pilot line in La Rochelle, France, utilizing technology developed at the company’s laboratory in Paris.

