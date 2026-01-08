China’s Hefei BOE Solar Technology claims 27.37% efficiency for perovskite solar cell

China’s Hefei BOE Solar Technology Co. Ltd, a unit of Chinese tech firm BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., has filed an update on its progress on advancing perovskites.

According to the filing available on the Chinese stock exchange, investors recently visited Hefei BOE Solar, which focuses on the research and development of perovskite solar cells. The company was established in March 2024 and is located in the city of Hefei within the eastern Chinese province of Anhui.

The filing says Hefei BOE Solar took a pilot production line for perovskites from installation to first sample rollout in 38 days, which it claims is a new record.

It adds that BOE Technology Group’s accumulation of glass-based processing capabilities, thin film preparation process capabilities, packaging and equipment advantages and large-scale intelligent manufacturing capabilities can “effectively empower the R&D and production process of perovskite solar cells and accelerate the industrialization process”.

Hefei BOE Solar says it is developing rigid, flexible and tandem module technologies in parallel and has realized full process integration across glovebox (2.5 cm x 2.5 cm), experimental (30 cm x 30 cm) and pilot (120 cm x 240 cm) production lines.

According to the filing, its small-cell device has achieved a maximum efficiency of 27.37% under testing by an unspecified third-party authoritative laboratory, which it claims breaks the world record. Meanwhile, the pilot line has been able to produce a 2.88 m2 module with a power output of 579 W and an overall area efficiency of 20.11%.

For its flexible modules, Hefei BOE Solar says its experimental line as reached an efficiency of 21.39%, while its pilot line has achieved a flexible efficiency of 16.6% with a power output 433 W. The update says both results are world records in efficiency.

When asked by investors what are its key areas of focus, Hefei BOE Solar said it is currently focusing on improving the efficiency and lifespan of perovskite modules by increasing R&D investment in the short-term. It also advised that it built a 100 kWh-level demonstration power station and will subsequently construct third-party outdoor demonstrations to evaluate the stability of perovskite modules under practical applications.