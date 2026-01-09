China’s switches on world’s first GWh-scale supercapacitor-energy storage project

The 500 MW/1 GWh Jiayuguan NingSheng project combines lithium batteries and supercapacitors to support grid stability and renewables integration.

Image: Sermatec

From ESS News

China’s largest supercapacitor-based hybrid energy storage system has been successfully connected to the grid in northwest China, marking a milestone for hybrid of supercapacitor and lithium-based energy storage system.

The Jiayuguan NingSheng 500 MW/1,000 MWh independent energy storage project, invested by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), completed commissioning and achieved grid connection in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2025, according to official disclosures. The project is located in Jiayuguan, Gansu province, within the Jiaxi photovoltaic industrial park, a key renewable energy hub in China’s northwest.

The project adopts a hybrid configuration combining 475 MW/1,000 MWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a 25 MW supercapacitor system capable of 60-second discharge. While battery storage provides long-duration energy shifting and peak shaving, the supercapacitor segment delivers millisecond-level response, enabling frequency regulation, inertia support, and rapid grid stabilization.

