GES rolls out manganese-hydrogen battery with significant cost edge over lithium-ion

From pv magazine Italy and ESS News
taly’s Green Energy Storage (GES) has unveiled a new manganese-hydrogen flow battery, targeting industrial-scale applications, power grids, and large renewable energy plants. The company reports an efficiency exceeding 75%, a service life of more than 10,000 cycles, and a levelized cost of storage (LCOS) that is “significantly lower than dominant technologies.”
“The cost is €0.02 per kWh per cycle, which is very competitive compared to current commercial solutions such as lithium batteries,” Matteo Mazzotta, CEO of the Trentino-based company, told pv magazine Italia.
GES added that the battery is expected to become commercially available in 2027.
“We are in discussions with several parties interested in initial installations and, more broadly, we see strong market demand that we aim to meet as soon as possible with our product,” Mazzotta said.
According to GES, manganese is the core chemistry of the battery. The material was chosen due to its abundance, established production chain – both in Italy and across Europe – cost-effectiveness, and low environmental impact.
“The manganese-hydrogen battery developed by GES represents an advanced solution for long-duration energy storage,” the company stated in a press release. “The technology enables energy to be stored for many hours or even days, overcoming the structural limitations of lithium-ion batteries, which are primarily designed for short-duration applications.”
The battery stores energy in the form of self-produced hydrogen and is based on a flow architecture.
“From a technological standpoint, the GES battery features a flow-based structure that decouples energy and power, allowing storage capacity and power output to be sized independently,” the company said.
GES reported collaborating with RINA on technology validation and engineering optimization, with De Nora on testing platforms, Manica on chemical production, and Fraunhofer on research and development.
The presentation ceremony took place at the Trentino Sviluppo Agency of the Autonomous Province of Trento, which is dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of the regional economic system.
