Eskom launches tender for 17 MW solar plant

Eskom Holdings SOC has launched a tender for the provision of design, engineering, procurement, construction, construction management, start-up, commissioning, performance testing, operator and maintenance (O&M) training, and two years of O&M services of a 17 MW solar plant located at its Duvha Power Station.

The South African utility issued the tender yesterday, 15 December, for its flagship coal-fired power plant which is located in Mpumalanga. The addition of solar is part of the company's strategy to alleviate system constraints and decarbonize operations at the Duvha plant. The plant has been in operation since the early 1980s and is one of South Africa's largest fossil fuel plants.

The works comprise the design for a solar PV plant with a minimum 17 MW AC capacity and a maximum evacuation capacity of 30 MW AC on a site with an environmentally authorized land of 35.2 hectares within the Duvha Power Station in Witbank at the Emalahleni local municipality.

Applicants are being asked to submit their documentation electronically via Eskom's website. The tender is open until 30 January at 10:00 a.m, local South African time and applications will be reviewed in February according to the issuing document.

In August 2025, Eskom issued a tender for 291 MW of solar capacity with chosen bidders entering into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the utility for the energy produced. The solar capacity procured was set to be commissioned in phases. Projects had to be a minimum of 10 MW to be considered eligible.