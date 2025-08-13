Eskom tenders 291 MW of solar PPAs

South Africa‘s Eskom has opened a request for proposals for 291 MW of solar capacity.
Chosen bidders will enter into power purchase agreements (PPA) with Eskom for the energy produced, with the solar capacity procured set to be commissioned in phases.
According to available tender details, proposals submitted for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20- and 25-year PPAs will be considered. Projects must be a minimum of 10 MW in size to be eligible.
A clarification meeting will be held online on September 2, ahead of a deadline for applications, which must be submitted electronically, on September 19.
Eskom’s latest tender follows an engineering, procurement and construction opportunity for a 72 MW solar project, which is open for applications until September 30.
In July, the South African government approved six solar projects totaling almost 1.3 GW in capacity under the seventh bid window of its renewables procurement scheme.
South Africa deployed 1.1 GW of solar in 2024, following a record year for solar additions in 2023. It has set a target of adding at least 3 GW of new renewables per year, increasing to 5 GW by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.