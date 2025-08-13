Eskom tenders 291 MW of solar PPAs

South Africa‘s Eskom has opened a request for proposals for 291 MW of solar capacity.

Chosen bidders will enter into power purchase agreements (PPA) with Eskom for the energy produced, with the solar capacity procured set to be commissioned in phases.

According to available tender details, proposals submitted for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20- and 25-year PPAs will be considered. Projects must be a minimum of 10 MW in size to be eligible.

A clarification meeting will be held online on September 2, ahead of a deadline for applications, which must be submitted electronically, on September 19.

Eskom’s latest tender follows an engineering, procurement and construction opportunity for a 72 MW solar project, which is open for applications until September 30.

In July, the South African government approved six solar projects totaling almost 1.3 GW in capacity under the seventh bid window of its renewables procurement scheme.

South Africa deployed 1.1 GW of solar in 2024, following a record year for solar additions in 2023. It has set a target of adding at least 3 GW of new renewables per year, increasing to 5 GW by 2030.