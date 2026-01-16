Sodium-ion batteries gain momentum: Unigrid launches commercial deliveries as Altris, Draslovka forge Europe’s first supply chain

From ESS News

US startup Unigrid has begun commercial-scale international shipments of its proprietary NCO sodium-ion cells, which the company says makes it the first battery firm outside China to export sodium-ion technology at scale.

The move was enabled by critical transport certifications and Unigrid’s cost-efficient foundry manufacturing model. This approach allows it to scale rapidly without the capital burden of building its own factory. It also eliimnates the risk of starting a new greenfield facility or slowing down commerciliazion.

The San Diego-based firm announced in October 2025 that it had expanded its global manufacturing capacity tenfold, reaching 100 MWh per year, with a target of 1 GWh in 2026. Unigrid relies on Asian production facilities for the bulk of its manufacturing, citing that local factories are often underutilized and operate only on a part-time basis.

