Austria’s Andritz to supply South Korean 500 MW pumped storage power plant

From ESS News

Austrian technology group Andritz has been selected by South Korean industrial company Doosan Enerbility to supply its turbine units for the Yeongdong pumped storage plant.

The 500 MW Yeongdong project, to be built in South Korea’s southwestern province of Chungcheong, is a collaboration between Doosan Enerbility and the country’s largest electric power company, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP). It marks the first large-scale pumped storage project initiated by KHNP since 2011.

According to local press reports, a groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place last April. At the time, it was announced the plant would be built on a 1.18 million square meter site, with project costs in excess of KRW 503 billion ($343 million).

Andritz will be responsible for the design of two pump turbine units, motor-generators and related auxiliaries and supply of key components of the pump turbines and motor-generators, as well as it digital control system, turbine governors and protection systems. The company will also provide installation supervision and commission services.

