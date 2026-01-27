RheEnergise commissions first ‘high density hydro’ long-duration storage in UK

From ESS News

A UK startup has commissioned a pilot energy storage project designed to allow smaller, flexible hydro installations to be built in hills rather than mountains. RheEnergise secured a grant from the UK government to support development of the now operational Cornwood project in Plymouth, England.

The energy system uses a low-viscosity, denser-than-water fluid, but otherwise operates like a typical hydro energy storage plant, pumping uphill when electricity demand is low and discharging when demand is high. The low viscosity and higher density of the fluid mean the system requires two-and-a-half times less vertical elevation than a standard hydro plant, according to the RheEnergise, potentially expanding the number of viable sites for pumped energy storage.

The idea has attracted significant backing from UK and European innovation funds. RheEnergise has secured GBP 8.25 million ($11.3 million) from the UK government, as well as grant support from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The company aims to have commercial-scale projects in operation within the next three years and is currently progressing potential sites in the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain and North America.

