Energy Vault secures 1.5 GWh sodium-ion supply for AI

Switzerland-based Energy Vault has partnered with US-based Peak Energy to co-develop an AI infrastructure-dedicated, full-stack energy storage plaform based on sodium-ion battery technology.

matching renewables with data center demand?

The companies will develop the platform by pairing Peak Energy’s sodium-ion batteries with Energy Vault’s system design and Vault OS™ software. All systems will be fully integrated into Vault OS™, which will manage the batteries’ performance, optimize dispatch, extend asset life, and maintain Energy Vault’s operational control.

Traditional battery systems are designed for steady grid loads and are not well-suited to the extreme and volatile power demands of AI training and inference. The new partnership seeks to develop a dedicated energy storage architecture tailored for AI Neoclouds – cloud platforms optimized specifically for AI workloads – and AI-first data center operators.

