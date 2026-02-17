Spain’s behind-the-meter storage grows 119% in 2025

From ESS News

Self-consumption of PV in Spain has established itself as a structural driver of the energy transition, even though the sector has faced three consecutive years of contraction and is currently lagging behind the pace required to meet the targets of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC). This is according to the fourth edition of the Annual Report on Self-Consumption of Photovoltaics and Storage 2025, prepared by APPA Renovables.

In 2025, 1,214 MW of new self-consumption capacity was installed, comprising 846 MW in the industrial and commercial segment and 368 MW in the residential segment. Specifically, there were 66,909 residential installations and 4,700 industrial installations, with average capacities of 5.5 kW and 180 kW, respectively.

This brings total installed self-consumption capacity to 9,590 MW, equivalent to approximately 24% of Spain’s annual peak electricity demand (around 40 GW).

