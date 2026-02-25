German startup launches gateway to block inverter kill switches

From pv magazine Germany
Solarsecure Tech said its SolarSecure Vision gateway is installed at the meter connection point and interrupts direct communication between the inverter and the manufacturer’s cloud.
The device analyzes incoming control commands and only forwards signals that are classified as safe or cryptographically authenticated, blocking unverifiable instructions.
Legitimate grid operator signals, such as power reduction commands under Section 9 of Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act, are transmitted through a separate secure channel.
The company said the approach reduces reliance on external cloud platforms while maintaining regulatory compliance.
The gateway also offers an optional drone detection module that captures radio frequency signatures from unmanned aerial systems and integrates them into what the company calls multidimensional sensor fusion. By correlating unusual operational technology network activity with nearby drone signals, the system can trigger a heightened security mode, restrict communications or notify operators.
Solarsecure Tech is in the spin-off phase and preparing proof-of-concept projects. Certification by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security and the Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies is planned, while field reference installations are still pending.
The hardware-agnostic system is intended to be compatible with common inverter types and installed by plant engineers or grid operators.
