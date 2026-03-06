Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi tops 800 MW Hexi solar module tender

Longi said that its Longi Solar Technology subsidiary ranked first in a recent 800 MW PV module tender for the Hexi new energy base in the Tengger Desert, Gansu province, with a bid of CNY 0.754 ($0.104)/W. Aiko Solar placed second at CNY 0.704/W. Deliveries must begin within 15 days of contract effectiveness and are expected to be completed before June 2026.

Canadian Solar said the first 2 GW phase of its HJT cell factory in the United States, in which it holds a stake, is set to begin pilot production in March or April. The company said that HJT manufacturing in the United States benefits from a simplified process, lower manual intervention, and reduced environmental control requirements. Canadian Solar also projected global energy storage shipments of 14 GWh to 17 GWh in 2026, reflecting continued growth in the segment.

Huadian Jinsha River Upper Reach Hydropower Development Co., a subsidiary of state-owned China Huadian Corp., has started building the 1.6 GW Baiyu Dayike hybrid hydro-PV project in Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province. The site sits at an altitude of 4,000 meters to 4,600 meters and represents a total investment of CNY 5.03 billion. The project will install 1,871 MWp of solar capacity and is expected to generate around 3 billion kWh of electricity per year, reducing standard coal consumption by 900,000 tons and cutting CO₂ emissions by about 2.4 million tons per year.

Sineng Electric has signed an agreement with Hassan Allam to supply 249 MW of central inverters for the Benban solar complex in Egypt. The company said it will provide 27 units of 8.8 MW medium-voltage turnkey stations and two 4.4 MW units, integrating the inverter, transformer, and switchgear into a compact system design.

Ginlong Solis said energy storage will be a core strategic focus for 2026. The company reported that its residential storage products have entered pilot production, with several thousand trial orders secured and commercial shipments expected by late March. Ginlong is adopting a light-asset approach, outsourcing battery pack supply while focusing on core power electronics. In the commercial and industrial segment, the company is promoting a 125 kW / 261 kWh system, targeting integrated cabinet solutions for Europe and modular designs for emerging markets.