Ariston launches residential propane heat pump with built-in PV function

Italy-based heating system manufacturer Ariston has unveiled a new heat pump water heater for residential and light commercial applications.

The Nuos Plus S2 Wi-Fi is a compact domestic hot water system that uses ambient air as its primary energy source.

“Our new product offers full integration with boilers, hybrid heat pumps and solar,” the company said in a statement. “It can ensure up to 80% energy savings compared to conventional electric storage water heaters.”

The system uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant and features Wi-Fi connectivity via the Ariston NET app, enabling remote monitoring and control of hot water production, scheduling, and energy optimization.

The unit can reportedly reach a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 3.51 and has an A+ energy rating.

It also includes a photovoltaic integration function that allows it to use surplus solar electricity for water heating. This feature is gaining relevance as European households expand rooftop PV adoption and aim to increase on-site consumption, the company said.

Noise levels are specified at around 48 dBA.

The company highlighted compact dimensions and installation flexibility, including suitability for low-ceiling spaces. The system can also be integrated with other heating technologies, such as solar thermal systems, to support hybrid configurations.

Ariston’s portfolio includes a range of heat pump systems for domestic hot water and space heating, with an increasing focus on R290 refrigerant. The company is positioning its products to support electrification, PV self-consumption, and residential decarbonization.