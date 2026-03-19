Spanish researchers develop ultra-thin solar cells for any surface

From pv magazine Italia

Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid have been studying two-dimensional PV materials thin enough to be considered effectively without a third dimension, yet capable of absorbing significant amounts of light.

The SyNC group combined two-dimensional materials using a technique called hot-pick-up, in which fragments are selected, collected, and deposited inside a transparent bubble to form structures customized to research requirements. The versatility of the process allowed experimentation with different materials whose combined properties enable optimal solar energy absorption.

The team is also working on techniques to scale production by depositing two-dimensional materials from solution onto large surfaces. The researchers said that by using spraying and deposition techniques for these solutions, production processes could be scaled up. They said this would reduce costs and enable the industrialization of the technology.

Simulating the effects of coating a Madrid skyscraper with the semi-transparent cells, the team estimated they could generate up to 30% of the building's energy needs while maintaining adequate natural light in interior offices. The researchers said the lightness, flexibility, and low production cost of the cells make them among the most promising options for building-integrated solar applications.

The research received funding from the MAD2DCM-UPM project, supported by the Community of Madrid and the European Union; the 4EVERPV-CM grant from the Community of Madrid; the COMIC and PVBooster grants from the Ministry of Science and Innovation; and the APE2SOL award from the Naturgy Foundation.