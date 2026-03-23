Ghana plans to procure 200 MW of battery storage

From ESS News

Ghana is planning to procure 200 MW of battery storage projects via competitive bidding processes, the country’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has said.

The country’s state-owned news agency reports that Jinapor made the announcement while speaking in Parliament last week.

The minister said 200 MW of battery energy storage will be constructed across Ghana in order to increase electricity supply to the national grid during peak demand hours at night time.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.