France lowers PV feed-in tariffs for systems up to 100 kW

From pv magazine France
France's Commission de régulation de l’énergie (CRE) has published new FIT rates and surplus compensation rates for PV systems up to 100 kW, effective April 1 to July 1, 2026, confirming a continued decline in tariff levels.
The tariff for systems between 9 kW and 36 kW has fallen to €0.805 ($0.93)/kWh, while installations in the 36 kW to 100 kW range will receive €0.70/kWh during the period. The rate for surplus electricity from systems between 9 kW and 100 kW has dropped to €0.473/kWh, down from €0.536/kWh previously.
This surplus tariff now approaches the level for smaller systems below 9 kW, where compensation for excess generation was eliminated under an amending decree issued in 2025.
Investment grants have been set at €80/kW for installations below 9 kW, €120/kW for systems between 9 kW and 36 kW, and €60/kW for installations in the 36 kW to 100 kW segment.
The changes reflect a broader shift in France’s residential and commercial PV market toward maximizing self-consumption, integrating storage, and electrifying on-site demand rather than relying on surplus electricity sales.
Since Sept. 22, 2025, only systems below 100 kW remain eligible for the FIT scheme. Projects between 100 kW and 500 kW are now allocated through a simplified tender process, although additional application rounds have yet to be announced. To date, only one round has been held, at the end of 2025, awarding 43.5 MW out of 192 MW in submitted capacity.
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