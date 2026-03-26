SMA Solar Technology confirms wider loss for 2025 on weak PV market

SMA Solar Technology AG has confirmed its preliminary results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a slight decline in revenue and a widening loss amid difficult market conditions.
Revenue fell 0.9% year on year to €1.516 billion ($1.75 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before one-off effects came in at €106.6 million. Including one-off effects, EBITDA was negative €65.4 million, compared with negative €16 million in 2024.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also deteriorated, reaching negative €188.2 million, more than double the loss recorded in the previous year.
SMA had already identified the main drivers in its preliminary results. These included inventory writedowns and scrapping totaling €122.6 million in the Home & Business Solutions segment, provisions for purchase obligations of €35.8 million in the same division, and €24.1 million in provisions related to its restructuring and transformation program.
Performance diverged across segments. Revenue in the Home & Business Solutions division declined from €354.1 million to €247.2 million, reflecting falling prices under strong competitive pressure and weaker demand. EBIT in the segment fell further into negative territory, reaching a loss of €375.6 million.
By contrast, the Large Scale & Project Solutions division increased revenue by nearly 8% to €1.268 billion. The segment recorded a profit of €210.8 million, slightly below the previous year due to higher warranty provisions and a write-down on receivables in the United States.
Alongside the final results, SMA confirmed its guidance issued in early March for fiscal year 2026. The company expects revenue of €1.475 billion to €1.675 billion and EBITDA of €50 million to €180 million, based on current trade and geopolitical conditions. It said the outlook may be adjusted if the situation deteriorates during the year.
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