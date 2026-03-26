SMA Solar Technology confirms wider loss for 2025 on weak PV market

SMA Solar Technology AG says revenue declined slightly and losses widened significantly in 2025 due to weak demand and one-off effects from its restructuring program.

Image: SMA Solar Technology AG

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From pv magazine Deutschland 

SMA Solar Technology AG has confirmed its preliminary results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a slight decline in revenue and a widening loss amid difficult market conditions.

Revenue fell 0.9% year on year to €1.516 billion ($1.75 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before one-off effects came in at €106.6 million. Including one-off effects, EBITDA was negative €65.4 million, compared with negative €16 million in 2024.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also deteriorated, reaching negative €188.2 million, more than double the loss recorded in the previous year.

SMA had already identified the main drivers in its preliminary results. These included inventory writedowns and scrapping totaling €122.6 million in the Home & Business Solutions segment, provisions for purchase obligations of €35.8 million in the same division, and €24.1 million in provisions related to its restructuring and transformation program.

Performance diverged across segments. Revenue in the Home & Business Solutions division declined from €354.1 million to €247.2 million, reflecting falling prices under strong competitive pressure and weaker demand. EBIT in the segment fell further into negative territory, reaching a loss of €375.6 million.

By contrast, the Large Scale & Project Solutions division increased revenue by nearly 8% to €1.268 billion. The segment recorded a profit of €210.8 million, slightly below the previous year due to higher warranty provisions and a write-down on receivables in the United States.

Alongside the final results, SMA confirmed its guidance issued in early March for fiscal year 2026. The company expects revenue of €1.475 billion to €1.675 billion and EBITDA of €50 million to €180 million, based on current trade and geopolitical conditions. It said the outlook may be adjusted if the situation deteriorates during the year.

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