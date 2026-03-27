‘Be kind to yourself and patient with your journey’

The solar and broader renewable energy industry stands at a unique intersection of rapid technological advancement and societal transformation. As one of the fastest-growing energy technologies globally, solar spans a wide range of disciplines, from research and manufacturing to engineering, finance, policy, communication, and end-of-life management.

Because of this inherently diverse ecosystem, the sector naturally benefits from gender diversity and inclusion. Varied perspectives strengthen problem-solving, improve decision-making, and ultimately support innovation. From my perspective, the numbers already tell an encouraging story: solar is more inclusive than traditional energy sectors, with women representing around 40% of the workforce, according to IRENA.

Diversity is, beyond a matter of representation, a driver of performance. It expands the talent pool, accelerates growth, and ensures that the industry reflects the needs of the communities it serves. In doing so, it supports a more effective and equitable energy transition.

Diversity as a catalyst for innovation

In my experience, diverse perspectives bring a wider range of ideas, experiences, and approaches to problem-solving. This is not theoretical, it is something I see in practice through the EU-funded projects we are part of, such as RETRIEVE, which focuses on PV recycling, and EMPOWER, which focuses on PV manufacturing.

These initiatives bring together stakeholders from different countries, sectors, and professional backgrounds. The result is a collaborative environment where ideas are continuously challenged and refined through distinct lenses.

This diversity of thought leads to solutions that are more comprehensive, forward-looking, and adaptable to different contexts. It strengthens innovation not only by generating new ideas but by ensuring those ideas are resilient and applicable across real-world complexities.

A journey shaped by purpose and curiosity

My own journey into renewable energy began during the final year of my master’s degree. My thesis focused on energy security, with a particular emphasis on solar energy. Since energy was slightly outside my primary field of study, I was driven by curiosity to deepen my understanding.

At the same time, an opportunity at RPIA emerged, and that moment marked the beginning of my professional path in the sector.

Beyond academic interest, my personal values played a defining role. Growing up in a city with a long history of fossil fuel use, I witnessed firsthand the impact of air pollution on health. That experience shaped my belief that renewable energy, and especially solar, are part of the solution to a broader societal challenge.

So far, my experience in the sector has been highly rewarding, both personally and professionally.

The role of mentors, allies, and community

No journey is built alone, and I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by people who nurtured my curiosity and encouraged me to grow.

I consider both a former colleague and the Executive Director, Andrei Manea, as mentors who helped me develop a strong sense of self and belief in my own abilities. My colleague Adriana Petre has also been a constant source of support as we navigate the fast-moving and dynamic solar industry together.

Beyond individual relationships, I see the industry itself as a continuous source of learning. Every person I have interacted with has brought unique perspectives and experiences that have contributed to my professional development. This collective exchange of knowledge is one of the sector’s greatest strengths.

From inclusion to retention: what companies must do

Attracting diverse talent is only the first step, but retaining it requires intention and action.

From my perspective, companies need to embed inclusion into their everyday practices, starting from how job descriptions are written to how they build partnerships with organisations that support diverse talent.

However, inclusion must go beyond hiring. Retention depends on creating environments where people can grow. This includes providing clear career progression pathways and meaningful support systems.

One of the most critical elements is flexibility. For many women and underrepresented groups, rigid work structures can become a barrier, particularly when balancing caregiving responsibilities or other life aspects.

Offering flexible working arrangements, whether through remote work or adaptable workloads at different stages of life, creates an environment where individuals feel understood and supported. This is not only beneficial for employees, but also for organisations seeking to retain talent and build resilient teams.

Advice for the next generation

To any young woman entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my message is simple: There is space for you under the sun, and your perspective is valuable.

Be kind to yourself and patient with your journey. There will be challenges, but it is essential to keep believing in your abilities and in the value of your work.

Surround yourself with people who support and inspire you, and do not be afraid to ask questions. Every step you take contributes not only to your own growth but also to a more sustainable world.

Be bold, be outspoken, and remain open to learning, because this industry needs your voice.

Irene is the Policy Director of the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). With an extensive background in International Relations, Political Science, and European Studies, her work focuses on EU regulations and the national energy transition. Irene is preoccupied with policies and initiatives aimed at accelerating the efficient development of solar power, BESS, and the associated value chain. By fostering collaborations and dialogues with key stakeholders, she advocates for policies that support the growth of solar energy and storage, ensuring that the industry's development is both economically viable and environmentally responsible. To this end, she coordinates, on behalf of the Association, the policy activity for the Horizon Europe-funded projects that RPIA is part of.

Interested in joining Irene Mihai and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.