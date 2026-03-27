UK’s first community-owned solar battery seeks investors

Low Carbon Hub plans to add battery energy storage system (BESS) to existing solar plant. The developer is offering shares in what’s thought to be the first community-owned co-located battery in the United Kingdom.

Image: Low Carbon Hub

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From ESS News

The largest community-owned solar parks in the United Kingdom is seeking investors for a 12 MWh BESS in a bid boost revenues for the 19 MW plant.

Low Carbon Hub claims adding energy storage would make the Ray Valley Solar project the first community-owned co-located battery in United Kingdom. The developer has raised more than GBP 10 million (13.4 million) in community investment since it was founded in 2011 and is now seeking GBP 500,000 to fund a battery for Ray Valley.

Members of the public and organizations are being invited to buy shares in Low Carbon Hubs Community Energy Fund via direct impact investing platform Ethex. Investments in the share offer start at GBP 100, with a maximum investment of GBP 100,00.

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