Adani Green commissions 951 MW solar, hybrid capacity in India

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has commissioned 926 MW of solar and 25 MW of hybrid capacity across western India.

Image: Adani Green Energy

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From pv magazine India

AGEL has commissioned a total of 951 MW of renewable energy capacity across Baiya, Rajasthan (251 MW) and Khavda, Gujarat (700 MW).

The capacity includes 926 MW of solar and 25 MW of hybrid projects and has been commissioned through various step-down subsidiaries.

AGEL said that, following the necessary clearances, a decision was made to begin commercial operations of the plants and start power generation from March 30.

With commissioning of these plants, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 18,933.3 MW.

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