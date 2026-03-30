Portable data centers target curtailment, grid constraints

From pv magazine Australia

WinDC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sjoquist said Australia has the potential to be a destination for global technology investment.

“Australia has the wind, the sun, and the land to be a genuine force in global AI infrastructure,” he said. “What has been holding us back is the grid. We identified that problem 10 years ago working alongside renewable energy providers on the east coast, and this is the solution we built.”

Armada Chief Executive Office Dan Wright said as electricity demand from data centers increases, ensuring these facilities integrate effectively into the grid will be increasingly important.

“The demand for real-time data processing and AI inference is growing faster than centralized infrastructure can support,” he said. “This partnership with WinDC enables sovereign AI factories to be built where energy is produced, delivering resilient, scalable compute without waiting on grid expansion in Australia.”

Under the agreement, WinDC will deploy 11 MW of modular data centers built by Amada and its partners across solar, wind and battery sites throughout Australia, including initial locations in New South Wales and Western Australia.

The portable centers are housed in standard shipping-container sized units and are fully relocatable by truck. Each unit deploys in approximately 90 days and is powered by 100% renewable energy.

The units are currently built in the United States and Europe but both Armada and WinDC said they planned to shift production to Australia “once WinDC reaches a defined number of units in-country.”

“WinDC’s partnership with Armada reflects a clear Made in Australia commitment,” Sjoquist said, adding this will “ensure that the next generation of AI-ready infrastructure is not only deployed here, but increasingly built, integrated, and scaled from Australia itself.”