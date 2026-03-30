Sodium-ion cells launched for energy storage by another Chinese mid-tier battery company

Bosa Energy in Hubei, China, has launched sodium-ions cells for stationary energy storage, with a volumetric energy density of 206 Wh/L

Image: Bosa Energy

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From ESS News

Hubei-located Bosa Energy has announced the launch of 175 Ah sodium-ion cells, and while not one of the battery giants in the market, it’s a further sign of sodium-ion advancing to compliment lithium-ion based battery solutions.

Bosa Energy operates four manufacturing bases covering about 500,000m2 in China, and the company says its new sodium-ion battery cell “is identical in size to the 314 Ah cell,” requiring no adjustments to the existing structural design or installation methods. The company also said “existing equipment and products can be directly replaced, significantly saving R&D time and modification costs, enabling efficient deployment and upgrades.”

According to the product specifications, each cell has a mass energy density of 110 Wh/Kg and a volumetric energy density 206 Wh/L. The 175 Ah cell weighs 4.75 kg with dimensions 174.2 mm x 71.6 mm x 204.4 mm.

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