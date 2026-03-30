US startup begins manufacturing grid-scale flywheel ESS

From ESS News

Following a lucrative 2025, New York-headquartered flywheel energy storage systems (FESS) startup Qnetic is fitting out a factory in Sacramento, California where it will begin low-volume manufacturing of its Q500 solid-state mechanical battery.

The Q500 is Qnetic’s alpha prototype product, its CEO Michael Pratt confirmed to ESS News. “The basic spec of Q500 is 500 kWh, 125 kW, four hours discharge at max power, and up to 12 hours discharge at lower power. The first prototypes will be derated from 500 kWh to 100–200 kWh as we build up qualification data to increase rotor speed and hence capacity,” said Pratt.

According to the company, its design differentiates the battery from standard short duration FESS and makes it more grid friendly.

“Traditional FESS are built for high power, short duration and low energy capacity,” its website says. “Qnetic is the opposite: long-duration, high energy capacity and moderate power.”

Pratt added that Qnetic is also in the process of developing another more advanced system. “The product roadmap goes from Q500 – our launch product being built now – to Q1 (or some other variant) in due course,” the executive said. “The Q1 will be an evolution of the Q500, with similar architectures, so the technologies we have patented exist in both,” he explained.

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