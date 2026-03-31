German rooftop PV tender undersubscribed as prices hold

Germany's Bundesnetzagentur said it received 98 bids totaling 177 MW in a Feb. 1 auction for PV systems on buildings and noise barriers. Of these, 13 bids were excluded due to formal errors, with the remaining 85 bids awarded contracts totaling 155 MW.
The volume-weighted average award price came in at €0.0956/kWh, slightly below the €0.0966/kWh recorded in the previous round in October 2025, despite the clear undersubscription. The current price cap for rooftop PV tenders is €0.10/kWh. In the previous round, submitted bids had reached 310 MW.
Most awards in the first 2026 tender went to North Rhine-Westphalia, which secured 24 projects totaling 50 MW. Lower Saxony followed with 12 awards for 17 MW, and Brandenburg with nine awards also totaling 17 MW.
By contrast, Germany’s onshore wind tender was more than twice oversubscribed. The Bundesnetzagentur said it received 924 bids totaling 7,858 MW against a tender volume of 3,445 MW.
The agency awarded 439 contracts totaling 3,345 MW, with bid prices ranging between €0.0519/kWh and €0.0564/kWh. The volume-weighted average price fell from €0.0606/kWh in the previous round to €0.0554/kWh, the lowest level since February 2018.
Almost 1 GW of the awarded wind capacity is expected to be built in Lower Saxony, while Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg accounted for just 2% of the awarded volume.
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