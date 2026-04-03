Neuron Energy plans 5 GWh battery storage factory in India

From pv magazine India

Neuron Energy has announced plans to build a fully automated battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility in Talegaon, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, marking its entry into the grid-scale storage segment.

The 7-acre facility is being developed with an investment of INR 1 billion ($10.8 million) and is designed as a robotic manufacturing plant for containerized energy storage systems. Once fully operational, it will have an annual production capacity of 5 GWh and the capability to produce up to 1,000 BESS units per year.

The modular systems are intended for deployment across solar and grid infrastructure, enabling storage of surplus energy during peak generation periods and dispatch during periods of high demand.

The company said the facility will create more than 500 direct and indirect jobs across engineering, manufacturing, system integration, installation, and technical services.

Neuron Energy said its go-to-market strategy will target solar developers, commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, and utilities, with a planned business mix of 60% domestic and 40% export markets.

The company added that it plans to expand its energy storage portfolio as it builds on its existing battery manufacturing capabilities.