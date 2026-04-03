Rooftop solar now accounts for one-fifth of Puerto Rico’s generation capacity

From pv magazine USA

Recently released data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that 20% of all power generation capacity in Puerto Rico now comes from rooftop solar, surpassing natural gas to become the second-largest capacity source in the territory.

Growth in rooftop solar capacity has outpaced all other energy sources in Puerto Rico over the past decade. According to EIA data, distributed solar installations accounted for 81% of all new generating capacity added to the island’s grid between 2016 and 2025.

During 2025 alone, an average of 3,850 rooftop systems were installed each month at homes and businesses, bringing the total number of active systems to 191,929 by year-end.

Rooftop solar capacity growth has been a bright spot in Puerto Rico’s energy story. The 1,456 MW of rooftop capacity far exceeds the estimated 165 MW of utility-scale solar installed on the island.

PJ Wilson, president of the Solar Energy and Storage Association Puerto Rico, said the industry group remains committed to expanding distributed solar across the territory.

“We are committed to building on this momentum and ensuring rooftop solar and storage continue to grow as a key part of Puerto Rico’s energy system to strengthen the grid and expand energy independence,” he told pv magazine USA.

Notably, the growth in solar capacity has not displaced other generation sources, with capacity from petroleum, natural gas, and coal showing little change over the past five years.

In 2025, Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González Colón signed Act 1-2025 into law, extending the lifespan of the territory’s only coal-fired power plant through 2032, despite opposition from local communities. The legislation also revised renewable portfolio standards, removing interim targets of 40% by 2025 and 60% by 2040, while retaining the long-term goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Battery storage and virtual power plants

Grid resilience has become increasingly important in Puerto Rico in recent years. Data shows that the average utility customer experiences a minimum of 27 hours of outages annually, with some locations facing up to nearly 200 hours depending on severe weather events.

In response, adoption of distributed energy storage has grown rapidly. The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau estimates more than 171,000 households and businesses had installed battery systems by the end of 2025, representing a combined capacity of 2,864 MWh.

Analysts at Wood Mackenzie expect an additional 3,000 MWh of distributed storage to be added by 2030.

Many battery owners participate in virtual power plants (VPPs) through the Customer Battery Energy Sharing (CBES) program operated by grid operator LUMA. Through the program, LUMA works with storage aggregators that manage fleets of customer-sited batteries across the territory. During periods of peak demand, the utility can call on these aggregators to temporarily control distributed batteries in “CBES events” to help balance the grid.

LUMA currently lists seven aggregators on its website, allowing customers to enroll and receive compensation in exchange for participation.

Grid challenges have also prompted changes at LUMA. New CEO Janisse Quiñones began her tenure on March 30, 2026, bringing experience from her previous role as CEO and chief engineer of LADWP, with a stated focus on improving grid reliability.

Wilson said the industry group is optimistic about increased collaboration under new leadership.

“SESA remains focused on advancing policies that allow rooftop solar and battery storage to keep growing as a central pillar of Puerto Rico’s energy future, and we’re encouraged by the opportunity for stronger collaboration under LUMA’s new leadership,” he said.