Swiss startup offers lifetime guarantee for second-life batteries

Switzerland startup Evolium Technologies’ subscription-based business model offers residential battery owners a lifetime guarantee on second life batteries. The startup tests and remotely monitors each battery cell so it can alert customers when a cell is under-performing.

Evolium's second-life battery for residential applications with its own monitoring system. The system tells the battery owner when a cell needs to be replaced.

Image: Evolium Technologies

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From ESS News

Established in 2024 and backed by the Swiss Innovation Association, Evolium Technologies is a Swiss second-life battery startup with its own unique approach to battery recycling. It’s a modular approach, as Evolium’s founder and CEO, Alexandre Staub, told ESS News.

Evolium runs a subscription-based module exchange program, whereby (mostly) residential customers can exchange used and old modules for fully functional second-life modules. All cells used in its batteries are tested in-house by the company, which Staub claimed is another USP as cell testing is an area where a lot of second-life battery providers tend to struggle, he said.

“Most of our team are robotic experts, and they develop robots more than they develop batteries,” he said, explaining that the team develops robots to test the cells at scale. “The robots are fairly cheap, and they are able to execute this task of testing the cells and assessing which cell can go into a second life and which cell cannot.”

Evolium mostly works with INR18650 cylindrical cells and once these cells have been approved by testing, they can be reassembled into second-life batteries.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

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